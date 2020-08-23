Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

