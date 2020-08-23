FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of FARO Technologies worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 423,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 182.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 352,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 227,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.93. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

