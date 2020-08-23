Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $208,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Motco increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 38.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $118.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

