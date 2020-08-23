Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,484 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $158.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

