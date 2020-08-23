Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,484 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $158.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Latest News

US Bancorp DE Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
CarMax, Inc Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc
Victor K. Nichols Acquires 4,475 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. Stock
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 279,012 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp
