Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 13,401 AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair lowered shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $233,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $129,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,449 shares of company stock worth $12,021,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $58.76 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

