Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $797,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $122.12 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average of $120.21.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

