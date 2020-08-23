Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,379,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the period.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

