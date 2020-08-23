Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

