Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,391 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 709.5% in the second quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 608,613 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 533,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 199.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,875 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of HP by 53.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 133,687 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.2% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

