Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 9,342 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,338,000 after acquiring an additional 793,135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,275,000 after acquiring an additional 356,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 337,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,213. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

