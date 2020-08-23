Trexquant Investment LP Invests $786,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.64.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,603,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,601,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $207.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $210.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.