Trexquant Investment LP Takes $810,000 Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Iqvia by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 12.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,053,694 shares of company stock valued at $485,942,584 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

