LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in LivePerson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in LivePerson by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $41,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,853. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.