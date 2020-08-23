Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -219.32, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $255,124.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,511 shares in the company, valued at $19,170,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $111,222.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,944,024.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $1,849,323 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

