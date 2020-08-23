Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -219.32, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $255,124.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,511 shares in the company, valued at $19,170,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $111,222.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,944,024.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $1,849,323 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
