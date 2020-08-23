Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 28.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 99.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $33.76 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $684.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Petmed Express’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th.

In other Petmed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

