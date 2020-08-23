Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,948,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $442.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.53. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.38 and a fifty-two week high of $445.00.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

