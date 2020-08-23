Trexquant Investment LP Invests $903,000 in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,698,000 after purchasing an additional 109,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,318,000 after acquiring an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 34.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 111,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRNB opened at $99.86 on Friday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. Research analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRNB shares. HC Wainwright cut Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

In other news, Director Alan Colowick sold 7,500 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,504 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $334,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,504 shares of company stock worth $5,996,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

