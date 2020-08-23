Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,110,000 after purchasing an additional 581,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Catalent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after buying an additional 637,881 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,907,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,928,000 after buying an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,955,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,478,000 after buying an additional 329,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Catalent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after buying an additional 262,205 shares during the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.66. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

