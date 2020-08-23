Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,575 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $224.80 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.70 and its 200 day moving average is $186.08.

