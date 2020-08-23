Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $845,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 93,348 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 123,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50.

