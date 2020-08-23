Trexquant Investment LP Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 639.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 517.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:SERV opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.87. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

