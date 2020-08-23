Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.21). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $59,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $170,178. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85,888 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 675,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

