Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,850 Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.33. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

