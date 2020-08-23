Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 4,806 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $189,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,114 shares of company stock worth $2,682,317. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.