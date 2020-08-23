Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,264 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 168.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.54.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $137.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.74. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

