Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 55,503 Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,963 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,712,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 201.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

