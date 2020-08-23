Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 145.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rexnord by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 364,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 4,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 147,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 144,941 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after acquiring an additional 330,470 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several analysts have commented on RXN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

NYSE RXN opened at $28.99 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $584,453.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at $19,881,222.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.