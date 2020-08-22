John S. Schoenstein Sells 8,033 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $179,376.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John S. Schoenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, John S. Schoenstein sold 10,525 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $231,865.75.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $23.40 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SVMK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after buying an additional 656,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SVMK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,056,000 after buying an additional 526,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVMK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after buying an additional 601,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after buying an additional 1,979,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after buying an additional 1,002,074 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVMK. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SVMK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

