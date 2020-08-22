Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,575 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $23,771,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $9,160,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,017,642,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 159,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $5,478,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,223,885 shares of company stock worth $1,936,637,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $39.76 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.