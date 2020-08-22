Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $919,000 in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Barclays raised their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,017,642,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $4,305,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,161 shares in the company, valued at $51,764,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,223,885 shares of company stock worth $1,936,637,006. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

