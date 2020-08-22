Zacks: Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

