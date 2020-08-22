New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 600 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comerica were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,312,000 after buying an additional 641,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 136.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,401,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.