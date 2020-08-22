New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 381.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 89.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Nielsen stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

