New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,561.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

