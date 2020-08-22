New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $505,000 Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Continental were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 37,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Continental in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $33.04 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

