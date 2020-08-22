Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $539,000 in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $6,209,000. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $6,150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 167,499 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $493,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,481,075.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,255.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,445 shares of company stock worth $3,404,767. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

