JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in JD.Com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,051,000 after buying an additional 1,395,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,722,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,726,000 after buying an additional 96,074 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,879,000 after buying an additional 4,247,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $74.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

