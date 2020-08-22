New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 212,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

