New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 600 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

