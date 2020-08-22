New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $414,000 Holdings in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,064,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,325,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

