United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after buying an additional 130,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after buying an additional 74,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after buying an additional 435,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,752,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after buying an additional 157,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $186.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

