Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Z opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 50,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $4,166,928.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $338,910.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467,391 shares of company stock valued at $182,137,100 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

