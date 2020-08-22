New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 3,500 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

