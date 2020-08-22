Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $57.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.58.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,466,000 after buying an additional 1,938,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after buying an additional 1,891,696 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,372,000 after buying an additional 1,557,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 268.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,256,000 after buying an additional 1,172,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1,626.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 619,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

