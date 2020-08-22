Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,576,000 after buying an additional 3,308,449 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $584,551,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,190,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $452,050,000 after buying an additional 2,037,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,220 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.