LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

