Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 57.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $314,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $159.18 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

