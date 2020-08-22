New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 600 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 173,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 534.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

