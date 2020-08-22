New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,200 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after buying an additional 3,163,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,804,000 after purchasing an additional 995,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 875,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

