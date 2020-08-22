New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 119,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,037,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Nordstrom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

JWN stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

